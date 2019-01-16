Two Chicago police officers were injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.Police said the officers were called to an apartment in the 2000-block of South Sacramento Avenue at about 2 a.m. after a 29-year-old man reportedly threatened his roommates with a knife.The CPD officers tried to get the situation under control but the suspect attacked, biting one of the officers and hitting the other officer.Officers used a Taser on the man, who was taken into custody and transported to St. Anthony Hospital, where his condition stabilized.The two injured officers were transported to a hospital in good condition.