Chicago police officer bitten, 2nd officer struck while responding to Little Village domestic incident

Two Chicago police officers were injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said the officers were called to an apartment in the 2000-block of South Sacramento Avenue at about 2 a.m. after a 29-year-old man reportedly threatened his roommates with a knife.

The CPD officers tried to get the situation under control but the suspect attacked, biting one of the officers and hitting the other officer.

Officers used a Taser on the man, who was taken into custody and transported to St. Anthony Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The two injured officers were transported to a hospital in good condition.
