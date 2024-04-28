Woman's SUV stolen at gunpoint while unloading groceries in Avondale neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was forced to give her keys to two men while at gunpoint the Northwest Side on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The theft happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400-block of North Albany Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood, according to police.

A 36-year-old woman was taking groceries out of her black Volkswagen SUV when two men approached and demanded her keys at gunpoint.

The victim complied, and gave them her keys. She was not injured.

The offenders fled in the woman's vehicle.

No one in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

