WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman's SUV stolen at gunpoint while unloading groceries in Avondale neighborhood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 28, 2024 12:39PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was forced to give her keys to two men while at gunpoint the Northwest Side on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The theft happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400-block of North Albany Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood, according to police.

A 36-year-old woman was taking groceries out of her black Volkswagen SUV when two men approached and demanded her keys at gunpoint.

READ ALSO | Man shot, left in Walgreens parking lot on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

The victim complied, and gave them her keys. She was not injured.

The offenders fled in the woman's vehicle.

No one in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | Public visitation for fallen Ofc. Huesca to begin; $100K reward offered for info on murder suspect

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW