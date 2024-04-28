WATCH LIVE

Man shot, left in Walgreens parking lot in Logan Square, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 28, 2024
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and left at a parking lot on the Northwest Side in the early Sunday hours.

The man was found around 3:17 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Park neighborhood, according to CPD.

The 28-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the body and taken to Illinois Masonic hospital in critical condition by the Chicago Fire Department, police said.

No one is in custody. Chicago police Area Five detectives are investigating.

