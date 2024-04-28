Man shot, left in Walgreens parking lot in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and left at a parking lot on the Northwest Side in the early Sunday hours.

The man was found around 3:17 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Park neighborhood, according to CPD.

The 28-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the body and taken to Illinois Masonic hospital in critical condition by the Chicago Fire Department, police said.

READ ALSO | Public visitation for fallen Ofc. Huesca to begin Sunday; $100K reward offered for info on murder suspect

No one is in custody. Chicago police Area Five detectives are investigating.

The man was found with gunshot wounds around 3:17 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Park neighborhood, according to CPD.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood