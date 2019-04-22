2 hit in head with tire iron in Albany Park home invasion

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men broke into a home and hit two men in their heads with a tire iron in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

The home invasion and attack occurred at about 11 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 3200 block of West Sunnyside.

The offenders fled in different directions. The suspects were at-large Monday night.

"I'm concerned but I always thought it was a safe place especially in the daytime," said neighbor Nancy Williams.

The injured men were in good condition, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkhome invasion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News