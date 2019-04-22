2 hit in head with tire iron in Albany Park home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men broke into a home and hit two men in their heads with a tire iron in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood, police said.The home invasion and attack occurred at about 11 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 3200 block of West Sunnyside.The offenders fled in different directions. The suspects were at-large Monday night."I'm concerned but I always thought it was a safe place especially in the daytime," said neighbor Nancy Williams.The injured men were in good condition, according to police.