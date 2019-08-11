2 in custody after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at CPD officers in a marked squad car in Lawndale, police said.

According to police, officers were stopped at a stop sign near 18th Place and Kostner when an occupant in a black Nissan sedan fired in the direction of the officers.

Police said the offending vehicle was stopped in the 1700 block of S. Kostner Avenue where a woman and man were taken into custody.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndaleshots firedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot in Garfield Park drive-by
Car crash injures 4 people including child in Austin
Chicago AccuWeather: Isolated storms Sunday morning, afternoon
Thousands celebrate Chicago talents at Bud Billiken Parade
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Possible salmonella outbreak at Southwest Side grocery, officials say
Show More
Six hospitalized in Illinois with vaping-related breathing problems
Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville
Lake County K-9 locates man missing in woods
Land Bank to give away free Chicago home rehabbed by HGTV's Downing Brothers
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
More TOP STORIES News