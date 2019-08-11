2 in custody after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at CPD officers in a marked squad car in Lawndale, police said.According to police, officers were stopped at a stop sign near 18th Place and Kostner when an occupant in a black Nissan sedan fired in the direction of the officers.Police said the offending vehicle was stopped in the 1700 block of S. Kostner Avenue where a woman and man were taken into custody.A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.No officers were injured.Area Central detectives are investigating.