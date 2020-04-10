Marquette Park shooting leaves 2 injured

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot Thursday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 6:20 p.m., they were in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other man, 29, was hit in the thigh, arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
