Organizers push back against plan to downsize the Chicago Pride Parade 2024 in Lakeview on June 30

The Chicago Pride Parade 2024 will be downsized as the event steps off in Lakeview on June 30, organizers said Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is getting pushback about plans to downsize this year's Pride Parade.

Organizers announced in early April that this year's event would be smaller than previous years. They announced entries would be capped at 125 groups, down 35% from last year, and would start an hour earlier at 11 a.m.

"We understand there will be some disappointed groups that will not march with us this year; we extend a heartfelt thank you for your support and understanding," a statement from parade organizers read. "We remain committed to prioritizing LGBTQ+ organizations, LGBTQ+-owned businesses, and businesses with LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups."

Tuesday, a group of community members that included Pride Parade organizers and members of the mayor's Advisory Council on LGBTQ+ Affairs, joined together to call on Mayor Brandon Johnson to restore the Pride Parade to its original capacity,

They agreed with starting the parade an hour earlier, as requested, to accommodate for shift changes at the Chicago Police Department, but said the parade shouldn't be scaled down because it's an important symbol of LGBTQ+ empowerment.

The parade draws more than a million people to Chicago's North Side annually. This year will be the 53rd year for the parade. It steps off June 30.