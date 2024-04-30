Dirk Lohan created Soldier Field redesign with help of engineer Joseph Burns in last couple months

Architect proposes transforming Soldier Field for fraction of cost of new Chicago Bears stadium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One architect thinks the Chicago Bears could transform Soldier Field for a fraction of the cost of a new stadium.

The Bears have an ambitious plan for a brand new stadium along the lakefront. Among the benefits are expanded seating and a roof to keep out the Chicago weather.

But one architect drafted a plan to transform the team's current home.

It is much the same Soldier Field Dirk Lohan designed renovations for in 2003. But this design has a roof on it and an extra 17,000 seats.

Lohan said it would accomplish much of what the Bears are trying to do with a brand new stadium for a fraction of the cost.

"I get very disturbed about the idea to do a new roofed stadium for many billions of dollars," Lohan said.

Lohan's design would hold up a partially translucent roof with four massive towers.

He said he created the Soldier Field redesign with the help of engineer Joseph Burns in the last couple months, after hearing about the massive construction plan the Bears unveiled last week.

SEE MORE: Chicago Bears give new stadium update, say they will provide over $2B for lakefront domed project

He believes his plan would be more in tune with the rest of the campus, honoring the intentions of Daniel Burnham's master plan for the city in the late 1800s, as opposed to the Bears' plan for a new stadium.

"I think it's not sensitive to its environment, not sensitive to the history of Chicago architecture," Lohan said.

Lohan said, in past years, the Bears have approached him about putting a roof on Soldier Field.

And, early last year, a committee created by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed a different design to add seating and put a roof on the stadium.

A Bears spokesperson on Monday said the team has no interest in rebuilding Soldier Field. The Bears are focused on their plan for a new stadium.

"I'm not convinced this is very achievable, what they are proposing," Lohan said.

Lohan said he put out his design without being paid for it, simply to add to the public debate. He's unsure if it will go anywhere.

"I don't know. That's beyond me. I'm not a politician," Lohan said.

Lohan said his plan for renovating Soldier Field would cost under a billion dollars: much less than the $4.6 billion plan the Bears put out for building a stadium from the ground up.