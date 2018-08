Two people, including a pregnant woman, have been seriously injured after a crash on the Stevenson Expressway Monday morning.The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-55 at about 7:15 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police closed all northbound lanes at Cicero to investigate the crash. The lanes were re-opened later Monday morning..A pregnant woman and male victim were both ejected from a vehicle. Both victims are in serious condition, police said.