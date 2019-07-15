2 kids seriously hurt by car that ran red light, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were seriously injured Sunday night after they were hit by a car on the city's Southwest Side.An 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were running across a street at about 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road when a 20-year-old man driving a Honda Civic southbound on Pulaski ran a red light and hit them, police said.Both children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment. The boy was in critical condition and the girl was in serious condition, authorities said.The driver was cited for failing to stop at a red light and driving without proof of insurance, police said.