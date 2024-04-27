Rush, MD Anderson Cancer Center announce new partnership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new partnership between top medical centers will bring world renowned cancer fighting resources to Chicago.

It's a partnership four years in the making.

"You can have facilities, you can have knowledge, but it ultimately comes down to people," Rush President and CEO Dr. Omar Lateef said.

Rush and MD Anderson Cancer Center says their patients will get a chance at more birthdays, vacations and a chance to live a life free of cancer.

"They have a sense of the fact that we now have treatment options for labor and we have a plan," director of Rush MD Anderson Cancer Center Dr. Amina Ahmed said.

Dr. Ahmed said the plan includes a more comprehensive cancer program. The partnership is personal for her, as Ahmed said she's treated patients who were turned away from other hospitals.

"She was admitted to a local hospital and the hospital sent her home and said we can't do anything for you," Ahmed said. "She saw me and she said, 'you're not going to give up on me.' I said, 'no, we have options.'"

Those options are getting an extensive boost with the large network of physicians and research experts coming from MD Anderson.

In addition to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the partnership includes Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Rush Oak Park, and Rush Copley at Yorkville.

"Our goal when we enter a partnership like this is to take a deep dive into, look closely at all elements of cancer care right down to how the pharmacy operates," President of the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center Dr. Peter Pisters said.

Innovation remains at the forefront as the team said they're reigniting hope in their patients.

"We will keep pushing each other, together," Dr. Ahmed said.