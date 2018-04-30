2 killed in Elgin shooting ID'd

Two people were killed Sunday in a shooting in Elgin. (WLS)

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities have released the identities of the two victims of a deadly shooting in Elgin on Sunday.

Elgin police said two people were shot in the first block of Longwood Place at about 2 p.m. Both victims were transported to hospitals where they later died.

On Monday, police released the identity of the two victims, 26-year-old Mark McDaniel and 29-year-old Raymond Dyson, both of Elgin.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but they said the public is not in any danger.

Two persons of interest are in custody, Elgin police said.

"Detectives are working diligently on this case, compiling statements and evidence," said Deputy Chief Bill Wolf. "Preliminary information indicates that the victims and offenders were in close proximity to one another in the apartment parking lot when the shooting occurred. As the investigation continues, we will provide our community with additional information."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text along with the message/tip information.
