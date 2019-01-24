2 Lakeview robbery suspects in custody after police chase into Englewood

Two suspects in a Lakeview armed robbery were taken into custody Thursday morning after being followed to the Englewood neighborhood, police said.Police said a man and woman robbed a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 800-block of West Fletcher Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects took the woman's purse, cell phone and the keys to her van.The suspects then fled in the victim's van and were spotted in the area of Belmont Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, police said. Officers followed the van to the 6600-block of South Bishop Street, where it was involved in a crash.Police said the suspects fled into a nearby building and refused to come out. Police made entry into the home and took the two suspects into custody.No injuries have been reported.