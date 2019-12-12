2 shot at party in West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were wounded in a shooting at a house party in the West Pullman neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said the victims were inside a residence in the 11700-block of South Princeton Avenue at about 12:04 a.m. when shots were fired from outside the home after a fight broke out.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the face and a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand, arm and chest. Both were transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
