2 shot in Ingleside home after attempted armed robbery

Two people were shot and two suspects are believed to be on the run after a shooting in Ingleside early Saturday.Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to a shooting in a home at approximately 5:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Saturday.When deputies arrived at the residence in the 34600 block of North Gerberding Avenue, they found evidence that two people, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, had been shot, officials said. The victims drove themselves to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.According to Sheriff's Office representatives, the initial investigation indicated that two suspects entered the home and attempted to rob the men, who were guests at the home. After shooting the victims, the suspects fled.The shooters were described as adult men in masks.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's tipline at 847-377-4424 or CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.