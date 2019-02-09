2 shot in Ingleside home after attempted armed robbery

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were shot and two suspects are believed to be on the run after a shooting in Ingleside early Saturday.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to a shooting in a home at approximately 5:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 34600 block of North Gerberding Avenue, they found evidence that two people, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, had been shot, officials said. The victims drove themselves to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

According to Sheriff's Office representatives, the initial investigation indicated that two suspects entered the home and attempted to rob the men, who were guests at the home. After shooting the victims, the suspects fled.

The shooters were described as adult men in masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's tipline at 847-377-4424 or CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyshootingIngleside
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
Bond denied for 3 accused of first-degree murder of Naperville man
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
Chicago woman finds 15 half siblings through DNA test
2 injured, 6 cars, building damaged in Streamwood crash
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
Show More
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run was walking with driver's ex-boyfriend
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Retired correctional officer beaten, robbed in Hazel Crest home, family says
More News