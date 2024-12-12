Caleb Williams' mother talks raising Chicago Bears QB: 'I can't believe we're here' | EXCLUSIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is learning more about rookie Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams through the eyes of his mother, Dayna Price.

Williams' mom said her son knew he wanted to play football at a young age, and while she wasn't huge on the idea at first, their journey to Chicago has surpassed her wildest dreams.

Meeting with Chicago students on the Far South Side, Price recently stopped by After School Matters to present the Caleb Cares Hero Award to a deserving teen.

Williams came up with the award through his non-profit Caleb Cares to recognize students who demonstrate kindness and respect to their classmates, and those who speak out against bullying.

"He felt strongly about bullying, because he said that he saw it growing up. He saw it in his school," Price said. "He wanted to focus on that and try to help in any way he could."

Price spoke about what it was like to raise Williams, who she said was a kind kid with an old soul. At just 4 years old, he had his eyes set on playing football, but mom wasn't having it.

I'm not his momager and he makes sure of it. He's a grown man. Dayna Price, Caleb Williams' mother

"Oh no! That's a dangerous sport. So, I told him no," Price said. "And he was just like, 'please.' So, they had a flag football program, so I put him in flag. And then the coaches came to me after the season and said, 'he's a little too tough for flag football.' They said, 'he wants to tackle the kids!' So, I ended up allowing him to go to regular football."

And the rest was history.

Williams would go on to become the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner as a USC quarterback. He was also the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft, selected by the Chicago Bears.

"Oh my gosh, it's epic, it really is," Price said. "Sometimes, I can't believe we're here but we are."

While team has being going through a tough season, Price tries to help to keep Williams motivated.

"Growing up, we have always talked to him about being his authentic self," Price said. "They have already changed two coaches that he started with. I just hope that it all comes together and meshes well as the new coaches come on board."

Overall, Price says she and her son don't do a lot of football talk. She's his mom first and foremost and is incredibly proud to see her son living out his dream.

"I'm not his momager and he makes sure of it. He's a grown man," Price said. "Sometimes he like, 'mom, why are you here? Don't you have your own place?'"

Williams and his parents are doing just fine in the Chicago cold. They're from Washington D.C., but Price said she's heard about the "Chicago Hawk" coming and believes that's when they'll get a real taste of Chicago.