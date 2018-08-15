Harvey police search for 2 armed and dangerous suspects after deadly shootout

Police were investigating a shooting at a convenience store Tuesday night in south suburban Harvey.

HARVEY, Ill. --
Police in south suburban Harvey launched an investigation into a double homicide that occurred at a convenience store late Tuesday night.

Two men were shot and killed after two groups exchanged gunfire at the Express Drive Thru Mart in the 14600-block of South Halsted Street around 10:30 p.m., according to city spokesperson Sean Howard. There were seven males involved, in their late teens and early twenties.

There were several evidence markers on the ground outside the store as officers conducted their investigation overnight.

No employees were hurt in the shooting, Howard said. The identities of the two men killed have not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Investigators are looking for two suspects who Howard said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are also searching for a black Jeep Cherokee, which was involved in the incident. Chopper 7HD flew over a vehicle matching that description Wednesday morning that drove through downtown Chicago, but officials have not confirmed whether that is the Jeep they are looking for.
