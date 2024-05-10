House committee investigating Northwestern University's response to antisemitism on campus

A Congressional committee is demanding all documents and communications related to the former pro-Palestinian encampment at Northwestern University.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- In a scathing 13-page letter, the Republican chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce accused Northwestern University of a "persistent failure in addressing antisemitism."

The letter blasted the deal Northwestern President Michael Schill reached with protesters to end their days-long encampment, calling it a "shameful agreement."

Last week, Schill defended the deal, in which Northwestern agreed to more transparency in its investments.

"I am proud of our community for achieving what has been a challenge across the country, a sustainable deescalated path forward," Schill said.

But the committee is now demanding from Northwestern all documents and communications related to the encampment.

"They, despite having ample policies in place, turned the other cheek, stood idly by the taunting, the harassment, the intimidation of Jewish students," said Jewish United Fund Executive Vice President Jay Tcath.

Tcath says well before the encampments, Northwestern ignored complaints of harassment of Jewish students following the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The House committee is now demanding documents from all "disciplinary [ and ] conduct cases relating to alleged anti-Semitic incidents" since October.

"Let the truth come out. Let Northwestern defend its policies, and let these questions be aired and answered honestly," Tcath said.

The probe comes amid calls for Schill to step down and after high-profile resignation from his advisory committee on preventing antisemitism.

On Friday, Northwestern said, "We are committed to combatting antisemitism on campus and ensuring the safety of all Northwestern students. President Schill looks forward to discussing the steps Northwestern has taken with the House Committee on Education and the Workforce."

Last week, Schill agreed to appear before that House committee in Washington for a May 23 hearing. A university spokesperson says he still plans to be there.

