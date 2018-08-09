2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside

Two women were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.The women, ages 67 and 46, were standing in front of their home when they were attacked by the dog at 7:49 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn, according to Chicago Police.A neighbor struck the dog with a shovel, allowing the women to escape the attack, police said.The women were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.Police and Chicago Animal Care and Control officials secured the dog, police said.