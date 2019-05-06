Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 2 wounded on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a teen were wounded in an apparent shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.Investigators said six people were inside the vehicle when the reported shooting occurred, just before 10:50 p.m. on inbound I-290 near the Morgan Street exit.The 23-year-old man driving and a 16-year-old male passenger who was sitting in the back were allegedly wounded in the shooting.Their injuries were not life-threatening, state police said. They transported themselves to the hospital and spoke with police there. The other four people in the vehicle were not injured.The inbound lanes were closed as police combed the scene for shell casings. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Damen Avenue, ISP said. All lanes were back open just after 2 a.m.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information pertinent to the ongoing investigation should call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.