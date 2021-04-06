child shot

Toddler, 2, wounded in apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An apparent road rage incident leads to a child being shot followed by a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park on Tuesday.

"There was an incident that occurred at Waldron and Lake Shore Drive, which escalated into shots being fired for approximately two blocks on North Lake Shore Drive from approximately 1100 to 900 south," said CPD 1st Dist. Commander Jacob Alderden.

Witnesses told Chicago police they first heard shots fired in the 300-block of South Lake Shore Drive at around 11:07 a.m.

The vehicle traveling north, crashed in the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

The child suffered a gunshot to the right temple while he was in the car, police said.

A Good Samaritan driving a Tesla witnessed the crash.

"The Good Samaritan immediately drove the 2 year old to Northwestern along with the two occupants of the vehicle," said Alderden.

The child is being transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in what has been reported as critical condition.

A handgun has been recovered from the scene, according to police.

Alderden said it appears the individuals involved are completely unknown to each other.

"There was a dispute possibly over not letting somebody into a lane of traffic," said Alderden.

