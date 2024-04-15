Memorial grows after Back of the Yards shooting kills girl, wounds 10 others

A vigil will be held in the Back of the Yards after a shooting killed Ariana Molina and wounded 10 others near 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a nine-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family celebration in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Some of the youngest victims remain in the hospital Monday morning.

Sunday, Jose Molina spoke about his nine-year-old daughter Ariana who died in a shooting on Saturday that injured 10 other relatives near 52nd Street and Damen Avenue, where a memorial is growing.

Molina said his family was hosting a party to celebrate his sister's confirmation and just as they were getting ready to cut the cake, Chicago police said two shooters fired 18 rounds at the group.

"They had some big assault rifles, I guess, because it was too many shots... they shot my daughter in the head... my wife in the back... me in my leg... my two nephews and a couple more family members," Molina said.

The adult victims included two men, ages 36 and 38, and five women, ages 19, 26, 30, 36 and 40. Three boys were injured, ages 1, 8 and 9.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted and gang related, but Molina strongly refutes that.

All except one of the victims appear to be family members. In the hospital remains Molina's wife, who was shot in the back, along with his daughter's godfather and two nephews, who were shot several times in the stomach.

The victims have been successfully operated on, Molina said, but his wife still doesn't know their only daughter is dead as of Sunday afternoon.

"I haven't told my wife yet because she's still in a lot of pain of her own," he said. "I don't want to give her more pain at the moment."

Molina desperately hopes police will find those responsible.

"And like it's crazy because we were working on buying the house to move out of here because of this and now it is too late," he said. "My daughter is not here no more."

The mayor said the city will provide support for the victims which include three other children, two of them with serious injuries. Those are Molina's nephews, a one-year-old and an eight-year-old who were shot in the stomach.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also says there will be a mass canvassing event Monday at 2 p.m. around 52nd Street and Damen Avenue to provide the community with additional support including victim services.

A group called Increase the Peace is also planning a prayer vigil at the scene of the shooting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Johnson issued the following statement about the shooting just after 5 p.m. Sunday:

A mass canvassing event at 52nd and Damen and surrounding blocks on Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m. with the purpose of providing the community access to behavioral teams, victim services and case management

Financial support for the family of the child who passed away via the Emergency Supplemental Victim's Fund program

Emergency Services Assistance Center, starting today, April 14

Victim services to other victims and families

Increased 9th District CPD presence at impacted schools

Alderman Stephanie Coleman, who represents Chicago's 16th Ward released the following statement on Sunday morning:

The Back of the Yards community is united in our grief, prayers, and collective mindset that we must continue to stand firm against these senseless acts of physical force.

Violence is a citywide issue that continues to falsely characterize the true essence and intrinsic nature of our neighborhoods. This tragedy has left us all heartbroken and distressed. I am hopeful and confident that Superintendent Snelling and the Chicago Police Department will work tirelessly to apprehend the person or persons responsible for this cowardly crime.

I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the family of this precious jewel and my prayers to every person injured."

