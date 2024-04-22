Man killed, ID'd after shooting in Oak Forest; person in custody, police say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died after being shot on Sunday in the south suburbs, according to police.

The shooting happened on Sunday in the 5500-block of Babette Court in Oak Forest, police said.

Three people who were shot were found at the scene around 5:10 p.m., and a fourth gunshot victim was later found inside a vehicle with a person who police arrested.

Mohannad G. Othman, 39, died after being shot according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

One other gunshot victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the third victim was treated and released from the hospital. The victim found with the person of interest is also expected to be okay.

A large police presence could be seen near the cul-de-sac.

ABC7 spoke with a man, who didn't want to be identified, who said his 12-year-old cousin was shot in the back.

No further information about the victims was available.

