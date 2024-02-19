Chicago shooting: Two 12-year-old boys shot, seriously hurt in Grand Crossing, CFD spokesperson says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were seriously injured in a South Side shooting on Monday afternoon, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

The shooting happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

Two 12-year-old boys were shot and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical conditions. Their conditions have since been stabilized.

It is unclear how the children were shot.

When ABC7 arrived on the scene, police were gathered in front of a home on the block and did not have the sidewalk blocked off. But between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., officers taped off the area immediately in front of the house.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

