2-year-old killed in Hermosa is youngest victim of Chicago's gun violence so far this year

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2-year-old boy killed in Hermosa on Saturday is the youngest victim of gun violence in the city so far this year, according to police.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Residents of the Hermosa neighborhood and their alderman are demanding answers after a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot there Saturday night. The boy is the youngest victim of gun violence in the city so far this year, according to police.

Uniformed police held an outdoor roll call in the neighborhood Monday, on a mission to get information.

The roll call was held half a block away from where 2-year-old Julien Gonzalez was killed, in the area of Kilbourn and Belden Avenues. The toddler had been at a family party with his parents. He was in the alley with an 18-year-old man when two women started fighting and someone fired in their direction, killing the child and marking the community area's first homicide of 2018, according to Chicago police.

The bullets struck Gonzalez in the neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

"Just to think that a 2-year-old was murdered, shot in the neck," said Robert Torres, of Parents for Peace and Justice. "In order to shoot a child, you have to aim down."
"I want people in this neighborhood to view their cameras. Speak up for this baby. This child deserved to live," said Hermosa resident Elisa Rosado.

Torres said it's important to break the code of silence.

"If they know that nobody is going to speak, they will continue to commit the same violence," he said of the perpetrator.

The 18-year-old was shot in his left leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toddlerchild shotchild injuredchicago shootingchicago violencegun violenceChicagoHermosa
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HS holds vigil for college-bound senior killed in Far South Side shooting
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
Hurricane Michael strengthens into Category 1, tracks toward Florida
Chicago park bench dedicated to girl, 13, whose donated organs saved 4
New York limo crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Show More
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
How the Laquan McDonald case changed Chicago
Freak accident ends with truck on top of car
More News