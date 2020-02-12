2-year-old escapes from daycare, found riding toy trike alone on busy street in near freezing temps

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Police officers in Ohio found a 2-year-old boy riding a toy tricycle down a busy street in near-freezing weather.

According to Sandusky Police Department officers, the boy's pants and socks were soaked and he was disoriented. He couldn't tell officers where he came from or how he ended up on the street.

Officer David West was the first to find the child.

"I really couldn't believe it, especially that time of the day and the temperature, barely dressed, just walking on this little scooter in the middle of the street," West said.

Police went door-to-door to find the daycare owner who officers said was watching six other children.

Officers said the front door of the home daycare had a deadbolt, but it was easily accessible for the toddler to reach up and open the door. According to Sandusky Police Department, four children have left the daycare on their own in the last five years.

"We tried to explain to her maybe some child proofing, door knob covers," West said. "if she's watching more than one kid, maybe get an alarm or something on the door so if the door opens there is a beeping sound."

Erie County Children's Services was called and the daycare owner was charged with endangering children. She pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, but if she is convicted, she could go to jail for up to a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiotoddlerbicycleu.s. & worlddaycarechild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News