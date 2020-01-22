Pets & Animals

200 animals found in feces-covered Texas home

SPRING, Texas -- Deputies rescued 200 animals from a Texas home Tuesday night.

Authorities were responding to an animal call in Spring, Texas, when they found them.



Authorities say the animals included dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, exotic birds, turkeys, geese, ducks and a lizard.

The Houston SPCA is assisting Montgomery County Pct. 3 in the rescue.



Pictures from the Houston SPCA show a room with wall-to-wall bird cages and feces covering the floor.

Authorities haven't announced if the homeowner will face charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasspcaanimal crueltydogsu.s. & worldhoarding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News