'Bad Romance' host Ryan Smith shares details about new 20/20 true crime series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The seventh episode of the "Bad Romance" true crime series airs Monday night on ABC, and its host joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

When a military hero's body is found at the bottom of a pond, police race to find the killer.

Shocking evidence leads them to someone closer than they could have ever imagined.

"This is a military man who did five tours in the Middle East. One day he goes missing, his wife says he's missing. It takes weeks to find him, and everyone is looking. But there are some things that aren't quite checking out with his wife's story," Ryan Smith said.

When the body is recovered weeks later, it is discovered that he was covered in puncture wounds that occurred after death.

This discovery sends police on a mission to figure out a motive.

"The big thing in this is I want people to really watch out for a prison interview that we do because it takes place with the person who's at the center of this crime," Smith said.

The seventh episode of the eight-part series airs Monday night at 9 p.m. on ABC.