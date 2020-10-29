Politics

United Center to serve as Election Day Voting Super Site

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Inside the United Center, which will serve as a polling place on Election Day. (United Center)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Center will serve as an Election Day Voting Super Site on November 3 for the first time ever, the Chicago Board of Elections announced.

On Election Day, the United Center, 1901 W. Madison, will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will be directed to park in Lot K (gate off Adams Street) and enter via the South Atrium Entrance.

There will be same-day voter registration and a vote-by-mail ballot return and in-person voting.

Election 2020: Meet the Candidates on Illinois ballots

"We are proud to partner with the United Center to make voting even easier for Chicagoans on Election Day," said Chicago Board of Election Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez. "We're encouraging everyone to plan their vote - whether that's by mail, early in person, or in person on Election Day - there are multiple options and we hope Chicagoans will choose the option most convenient for them to vote."

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place, with six feet between polling station with hand sanitizer and masks available.

Voters who plan to register in-person on Election Day will need tow forms of identification and at least one of which showing the voter's current address.

"The United Center has long served as a gathering place for our city, and we are proud that it will be used this year as a voting location for the first time in its history. Together, the Blackhawks, Bulls, and United Center are happy to play our part and offer our arena to further civic engagement in our communities and expand voting opportunities for Chicago residents," said Co-Chairmen of the United Center Joint Venture Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls Chairman, and Rocky Wirtz, Chicago Blackhawks Chairman. "The partnership from the City of Chicago and the Chicago Board of Elections was instrumental in bringing this Super Site to life, and we also want to thank the arena staff working tirelessly to provide Chicagoans another convenient and socially-distanced option to vote."
