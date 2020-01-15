2020 Hall of Fame: Chicago Bears players Jimbo Covert, Ed Sprinkle, elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Bears Jim Covert and Ed Sprinkle were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday.Covert played left tackle for the Bears from 1983 until 1990 and was part of the team's win in Super Bowl XX. Covert was a two-time first-team All Pro.Covert is the fifth member of the 1985 Bears elected to Canton, joining Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Dan Hampton and Mike Singletary.Sprinkle played his entire 12-year career with the Bears from 1944-55 and was part of the team's league championship team in 1946.The defensive end was named to four Pro Bowls and the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1940s. George Halas labelled Sprinkle, "the greatest pass rusher I've ever seen."Sprinkle was part of 10 senior candidates elected in the Hall of Fame's 2020 class. Sprinkle died in 2014 at the age of 90.The Chicago Bears now have 30 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, more than any other team.