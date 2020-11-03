Election 2020: How to watch live election results from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin

For early results and expert analysis, we'll have continuous live coverage starting at 7 p.m. on our our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV as well as on abc7chicago.com and our mobile news app.
On the air, we're teaming up with ABC News to bring you the national picture and local updates all evening.
You can stay with us for Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. for all the latest on the local and national races.
