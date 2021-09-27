White Sox announce limited number of single-game tickets on sale for postseason games

A limited number of single-game tickets for possible 2021 American League Division Series (ALDS) and American League Championship Series (ALCS) games will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, September 29, the Chicago White Sox announced.
The ticket sales will take place exclusively on whitesox.com.
The sale offers tickets for two potential ALDS games and four potential ALCS games at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Single-game tickets for postseason games that are not played will be refunded within four-six weeks, according to a press release issued by the White Sox.
Fans are limited to four postseason tickets per game. Fans with questions about ticket sales can contact tickets@chisox.com.
