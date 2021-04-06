Illinois Election Day 2021: Several Chicago suburbs choosing mayors, trustees and council members Tuesday

In Aurora, incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin is being challenged by Alderman Judd Lofchie and John Laesch. Irvin was elected in 2017 and is Aurora's first African American mayor.
It's a historic election in Flossmoor, where voters will elect a woman as mayor for the first time. Doctor Lakshmi Emory and Michelle Nelson are running to replace Mayor Paul Braun who is retiring.
In Broadview, Mayor Katrina Thompson is being challenged by Sherman Jones. Thompson is the village's first African American mayor.
The polls open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.
For a full list of Cook County races, visit the county clerk's website. For more information, visit the Illinois Board of Elections website.