Super Bowl

Fry the Coop offering Lollipop Wings only for Super Bowl Sunday at various locations

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a twist on the traditional chicken wing. They're called Lollipop Wings and they're available at Fry the Coop only for Super Bowl Sunday.

Joe Fontana is the owner of Fry the Coop, which has several locations. The restaurant serves Nashville style hot chicken.

"I fell in love with Nashville Hot Chicken while living in California," Fontana said. "As a native of Villa Park, I wanted to concentrate on Chicago's suburbs and create a replica of the local delicacy here."

Fry the Coop's Super Bowl deals are only available on game day at the Oak Lawn, Chicago-West Town, and Elmhurst locations.

Orders must be placed by Monday, February 1st at 5pm. To place an order, email: info@frythecoop.com.
