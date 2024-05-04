ABC News' John Quiñones among broadcast journalists honored with 2024 Silver Circle Award in Chicago

The 2024 Chicago Silver Circle Honors Dinner was hosted Friday by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences hosted their annual Chicago Silver Circle Honors Dinner Friday evening.

The Silver Circle Award is awarded to broadcast journalists who have made an impact on the local industry for at least 25 years.

ABC7 reporter Hosea Sanders and former ABC7 traffic anchor Roz Varon were the emcees of the event.

The dinner and awards ceremony took place at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel Crystal Ballroom in downtown.

The honorees included Diana Maldonado, Steven Novak, Cindy Patrasso, John Quiñones, Dean Reynolds and Mark Suppelsa.

Bob Kennedy and Frank Reynolds received posthumous honors

More information about the Silver Circle Award can be found here.