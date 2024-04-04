WATCH LIVE

Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan receives honor for contributions in philanthropy, activism

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:39AM
Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan received an award Wednesday from the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan received an award Wednesday from the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

He was among the honorees at the Simon Wiesenthal Center Spirit of Courage Gala in Skokie.

DeRozan learned of an Israeli basketball fan killed by Hamas last year at the Nova Music Festival.

He gave his family a signed jersey.

Other honorees included musician and activist Daryl Davis and philanthropist Steve Sarowitz.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center is a Jewish human rights organization.

The reception, dinner and awards ceremony was held at Ateres Ayala in Skokie.

