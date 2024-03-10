'Maestro' is nominated for 7 Oscars including best picture, best actor for Bradley Cooper

Will it be another "Barbenheimer" battle at the Oscars? Take a look at the full nominations list for the 96th Academy Awards.

"Maestro" is nominated for seven Oscars this year including best picture, best actor for Bradley Cooper and best actress for Carey Mulligan.

As star, director and co-writer, Cooper tops his career in this raw and romantic crescendo of a movie about conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein.

The actor gives a heart-full-to-bursting tour de force as the maestro whose passions can't be confined to one kind of music or one sex.

And a never-better Mulligan instills Bernstein's wife with a ravishing grit and grace.

Here are the categories that "Maestro" is nominated for:

Best picture

Best actress: Carey Mulligan

Best actor: Bradley Cooper

Best original screenplay: Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

Best makeup and hairstyling: Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Best sound: Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Best cinematography: Matthew Libatique

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.