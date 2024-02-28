Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling, Becky G to perform nominated original songs at Academy Awards

"On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

2024 Oscars "On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

2024 Oscars "On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

2024 Oscars "On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

We now know who will perform this year's nominated original songs at the 2024 Oscars on ABC.

The performers announced on Tuesday include Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson.

This year's original song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot" - Performed by Becky G, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

- Performed by Becky G, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" - Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson, Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

- Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson, Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony" - Performed by Jon Batiste, Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

- Performed by Jon Batiste, Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon" - Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers, Music and Lyric by Scott George

- Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers, Music and Lyric by Scott George "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" - Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.



Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.



The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.