24 vehicles damaged by rocks in Loop parking garage, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two dozen vehicles were damaged Tuesday in a parking garage in the Loop, Chicago police said.According to police, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Franklin Street where about 24 vehicles in a parking garage were damaged.Someone had thrown a rock through the rear window of the vehicles, police said.The 24 vehicles were on different floors, police said.Police said at this time it's not clear whether any property was stolen.No arrests have been made.Area Central detectives are investigating.