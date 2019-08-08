3 dead in Upper Moreland Township, Pennsylvania plane crash

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Three people have died after a plane crash in Upper Moreland Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported by a 911 call from a resident on Minnie Lane around 6:20 a.m.

Investigators said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza propeller plane crashed in the rear of the property.

The three people killed were inside the plane. No one on the ground was injured.

Two of the victims have been identified so far, authorities say. The names have not been released.

One of the victims is a male, while police believe the other two victims are female.

The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Based on the flight plan, investigators believe the plane was headed for Ohio.

When the plane reached about seven miles north of the airport, the pilot radioed an air emergency. Authorities say the plane went down a short time later.



There has been no word on a possible cause of this crash. Investigators from the NTSB are expected to arrive on the scene Thursday afternoon.

There was no damage to any homes, police say, through an outbuilding to the rear of one Minnie Lane property was damaged.



