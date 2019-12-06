Pensacola Navy base shooting: Active shooter killed; At least 2 other dead, multiple injured

PENSACOLA, Florida -- An active shooter has been shot and killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, and authorities said, and at least two other fatalities have been confirmed, according to the Navy.

Police said additional injuries were reported.

Baptist Hospital in Pensacola told ABC News that eight patients are in its care. The extent of those injuries is unclear.

"Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies," the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast, was put on lockdown. The area is currently being cleared.



It's unknown exactly where on the base the shooting took place.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base is home of the Blue Angels flight demonstration team and includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

It also houses the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

This shooting comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
