3 firefighters injured in Brighton Park fire

Three firefighters were injured in a fire at bakery in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.The three were taken to hospitals early Saturday for injuries from the fire at 41st Street and Sacramento.Shortly after midnight, emergency responders were called to fire at Chris's Bakery at 3000 W. 41st St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.Three firefighters who entered the building suffered burns and were transported in good condition to hospitals, Merritt said.Two of the injured firefighters were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital but did not need to be admitted, officials said. The third firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital and released Saturday afternoon, authorities said.No one else was injured in the blaze.Fire officials are investigating.