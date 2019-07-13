3 found dead after house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst

UNINCORPORATED ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were found dead Friday night after a house fire in DuPage County.

At 9:30 p.m., the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of Willow Road in unincorporated Elmhurst.

When deputies arrived, they said the Elmhurst Fire Department had removed one woman and two men from the home.

Their identities are being withheld until the cause and manner of their deaths is determined, the sheriff's office reported.

The cause of the fire is also unknown and remains under investigation.
