3 injured in Loop wrong-way crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash in downtown Chicago Monday evening, police said.

Chicago police said just before 7 p.m. a Jeep was driving north on South Clark Street, which is a one-way street running south, when they were struck by a Honda Accord driving west on West Van Buren Street.

Two women in the Jeep were taken to Northwestern Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police. A passenger from the Honda was taken to Mercy Hospital also with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was issued a citation. Police said one-way street and alley signs were clearly posted.

No further details have been released.
