Near West Side church thanks Chicago police officers with breakfast

Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church on the Near West Side honored and thanked Chicago police officers with a breakfast event on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special event Saturday to thank police officers.

A Near West Side church hosted a breakfast for Chicago's men and women in blue.

Cheers from the grateful church welcomed over a dozen Chicago Police Officers.

"Often times, the job they do goes overlooked and it seems to be undervalued," said Pastor William Henley with Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church. "We just wanted to say thank you."

The 12th District Officers shared the breakfast in their honor at Christ Temple Apostolic Church.

The church wanted to say a simple thank you for all the sacrifices the officers make on a daily basis.

"I think it boosts morale to have a pat on the back sometimes to know that somebody is out there that cares, somebody is praying for them, somebody values what they do," Henley said.

The church even took time to pray for the officers and their families, as 12th District Commander Beth Giltmier shared her gratitude for the church's kind hospitality.

"Everyday we talk with each other, we talk with the community and now we have even better friends," Giltmier said. "This is great, it's great to be here. The food was amazing."

A simple thank you expressed through a warm breakfast lifted the spirits of the hard-working officers.