Man stabbed inside Ross store in the Loop, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Tre Ward WLS logo
Saturday, May 18, 2024 10:21PM
Man stabbed inside retail store in the Loop: CPD
A man was stabbed inside a downtown Ross retail store near Randolph Street and Wabash Avenue Saturday afternoon in the Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is stabbed Saturday inside a retail store in the Loop.

The stabbing happened around 2:56 p.m. inside a Ross store near East Randolph Street and North Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and back after a verbal altercation with another man, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. CFD initially said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Shoppers who witnessed the stabbing told ABC7 it happened near the men's department.

Customers said they saw the suspect run away after the attack.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
