Man stabbed inside Ross store in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is stabbed Saturday inside a retail store in the Loop.

The stabbing happened around 2:56 p.m. inside a Ross store near East Randolph Street and North Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and back after a verbal altercation with another man, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. CFD initially said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Shoppers who witnessed the stabbing told ABC7 it happened near the men's department.

Customers said they saw the suspect run away after the attack.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

