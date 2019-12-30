3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery in Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three men took several customers hostage while trying to rob a Dollar Tree store on the city's West Side.The attempted robbery occurred in the 3100 block of West Madison in Garfield Park Sunday at around 8:15 p.m.Chicago police said the men were armed with a handgun and a knife.A citizen waved down a police car and officers stormed the business.Police took the three offenders into custody and recovered a weapon.One of the offenders was taken to a nearby hospital for chest pain.No one was hurt.