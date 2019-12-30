3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery in Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three men took several customers hostage while trying to rob a Dollar Tree store on the city's West Side.

The attempted robbery occurred in the 3100 block of West Madison in Garfield Park Sunday at around 8:15 p.m.

Chicago police said the men were armed with a handgun and a knife.

A citizen waved down a police car and officers stormed the business.

Police took the three offenders into custody and recovered a weapon.

One of the offenders was taken to a nearby hospital for chest pain.

No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garfield parkchicagohostageattempted robberyarmed robberydollar store
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
Man tried to sexually assault woman near Foster Beach: police
Man fatally shot in Heart of Chicago: CPD
Man, 73, seriously injured in South Side hit-and-run: CPD
Some Naperville homes spray-painted with anarchy symbol, police say
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Show More
Official: 1 dead after plane crashes into Maryland home
Girl, 16, missing from Little Village: police
Memorial held to honor CPD officer killed while trying to stop robbery
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Presbyterian church in southwest suburb closes after 75 years
More TOP STORIES News