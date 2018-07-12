3 paramedics injured after brick thrown at ambulance in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three paramedics were injured after a brick was thrown at an ambulance in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The ambulance was in the 6500-block of South Stony Island Avenue when at about 12:44 p.m., a male suspect threw a brick through the window, police said.

Three paramedics were injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the aggravated battery incident. Chicago police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ambulancechicago fire departmentWoodlawnChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News