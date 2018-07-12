3 paramedics injured after brick thrown at ambulance in Woodlawn

Three paramedics were injured after a brick was thrown at an ambulance in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.The ambulance was in the 6500-block of South Stony Island Avenue when at about 12:44 p.m., a male suspect threw a brick through the window, police said.Three paramedics were injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.No one is in custody in connection with the aggravated battery incident. Chicago police are investigating.