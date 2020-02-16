3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Three people have been wounded in a Valentine's Day shooting at a restaurant owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta'' star Kandi Burruss.East Point police tell news outlets that a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant just outside Atlanta on Friday night and targeted another man.Two bystanders were also wounded. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.Police are looking for the shooter.Old Lady Gang serves Southern food and is owned by Burruss and her husband.The East Point location is one of three in the Atlanta area. Burruss is a singer who became famous as part of Xscape in the 1990s.