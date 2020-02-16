3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs at the Essence Festival at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Three people have been wounded in a Valentine's Day shooting at a restaurant owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta'' star Kandi Burruss.

East Point police tell news outlets that a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant just outside Atlanta on Friday night and targeted another man.

Two bystanders were also wounded. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Old Lady Gang serves Southern food and is owned by Burruss and her husband.

The East Point location is one of three in the Atlanta area. Burruss is a singer who became famous as part of Xscape in the 1990s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrityshootingu.s. & worldrestaurantreal housewivesinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, wounded in accidental shooting in Little Village: CPD
NBA All-Star Weekend rallies Chicago for 1st time in over 30 years
6 officers injured in West Side crash: CPD
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Aurora memorial remembers those killed in Henry Pratt shooting 1 year later
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Two more suburban pot shops approved
Show More
Security guard charged with shooting man inside Garfield Park liquor store
Chicago AccuWeather: Partial clearing late, evening flurries possible
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Mother of three children killed at Indiana bus stop faces no charges
More TOP STORIES News