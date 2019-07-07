3 shot in Dolton, police say

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot Saturday in south suburban Dolton, police said.The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. in the 14900 block of Michigan Avenue. Dolton police chief Ernest Mobley confirmed that three people had been shot but did not provide any identifying information about them.Community activist Andrew Holmes was at the scene of the shooting later and said the victims were two men and a woman. One man was shot in the leg and the other was shot multiple times, including in the head. The woman was shot in the back, Holmes said.The Dolton Fire Department said it could not release any information about whether any of the victims were transported to hospitals for treatment. Authorities also did not provide any information about the victims' conditions.It's unclear what caused the shooting and whether police are searching for a suspect.